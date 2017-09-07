Woman, 9-year-old child injured in shooting on 71st Ave. - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Woman, 9-year-old child injured in shooting on 71st Ave.

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Two victims, a woman and a child, were injured in a shooting that happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening in the 2100 block of 71st Ave. near Scenic Hwy.

While officers were responding to the call, a gray Monte Carlo arrived at the BRPD District 4 substation nearby and a woman advised officers a 9-year-old girl had been shot in the head and that another woman in the car had also been shot in the neck/shoulder area.

Several people from the home and from inside the vehicle at District 4 were not injured, but were transported to the Violent Crimes Unit. Officials say the 9-year-old girl had a head injury but that it does not appear to by life threatening at this time.

