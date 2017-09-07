Talented chefs, bartenders present TACOS & TEQUILA under Miss. River Bridge

Jay Ducote of Bite and Booze is partnering with Brickyard South to throw a big party, TACOS & TEQUILA, presented by Tequila Avión.

The event is planned for Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. under the I-10 Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge.

Attendees will be able to sample food and cocktails from many chefs and bartenders in the area, and will also be able to vote for their favorite traditional and creative tacos, which will feature Hola Nola Foods tortillas and, of course, Avión Tequila cocktails. There will be live music and lots of other fun.

Featured vendors include:

Bouillababes

Driftwood Cask and Barrel

Ice House

Indie Plate

Magpie Cafe

Mestizo's

Mr. Taco

Somos Bandidos

More vendors will be announced on Facebook. Celebrity judges for the event include Chef Cory Bahr (Food Network Star 2017), Rue Rusike (Food Network Star 2015), Fabian Malone (nationally recognized bartender from Washington, D.C.), and Franz N. Borghardt (founder of Geaux Rouge).

The music lineup for the event features Jason Martin, The Hitchhiker, and Charleston Bourgeois.

Tickets are on sale for $45 each. Click here to buy tickets online.

