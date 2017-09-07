Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air Date: September 7, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4 Servings

Comment:

You can’t go wrong with these crisp-edged, golden grit cakes. Get creative and top them with chicken, shrimp or a creamy sauce. A great recipe for breakfast, lunch or dinner!

Ingredients:

1 cup quick cooking grits (not instant)

2 cups water

1¼ cups milk

1 tsp salt

¼ cup butter

Method:

In a small pot, bring water, milk and salt to a boil over medium-high heat. Slowly stir grits into the boiling mixture. Stir continuously and thoroughly until grits are well mixed. Return mixture to a boil then cover with lid. Reduce heat to low and cook approximately 30 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add more water if necessary during cooking process. When done, grits should have the consistency of smooth cream of wheat. Stir in butter and mix thoroughly. Transfer to a sheet pan, spreading into an even layer. Allow to chill in refrigerator until firm before cutting with biscuit cutter or knife to form into cakes.