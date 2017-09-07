Gov. Edwards announces statewide blood drive to help victims of Hurricane Harvey

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has announced a statewide blood drive to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The blood drive will be held on September 8 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at various locations throughout the state. Edwards has proclaimed the day as Louisiana Blood Donation Day. Also, the week of September 4 through 10 has been declared National Blood Donation Week to encourage people across the country to donate.

Officials say there is currently a blood supply shortage in the areas of Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey and hope to have a surplus of blood as Hurricane Irma bears down on Florida.

More than 1,500 people were not able to donate because of Hurricane Harvey in southeast Texas and that number continues to grow as operations are still not fully resumed. Officials with the LifeShare Blood Center say new blood donors are needed every day to replace those who can no longer donate.

“In Hurricane Harvey’s destruction, many communities have not been able to donate blood to support the medical needs of local patients. Giving blood this Friday will ensure donated blood is available for the patients that are in Louisiana hospitals and help provide for our neighbors who are experiencing such devastation in southeast Texas,” said Chad A. Douglas, CEO of LifeShare Blood Center.

You can donate at one of the many locations across the state participating in Louisiana Blood Donation Day:

Shreveport State Office Building 1525 Fairfield Ave.

Northeast Louisiana State Office Building in Monroe 24 Accent Dr.

Alexandria State Office Building 900 Murray St.

Brandywine VI State Office Building in Lafayette 825 Kaliste Saloom Rd.

McNeese State University, Lake Charles

Lether E Frazar Memorial Library 300 Beauregard Dr.

Harvey State Office Building 2150 West Bank Expressway

University of New Orleans, University Center, 2nd floor 2000 Lakeshore Dr.



Or you can make a convenient appointment to give blood at bloodhero.com or by calling 877-827-4376. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in United Blood Service’s Hero in Me rewards program.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History the day they donate at United Blood Services website.

All blood types are needed and blood donors may also go to any volunteer blood donation center. Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16-year-old, weigh a minimum of 110 lbs and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 or 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.

Hurricane Harvey: How you can help

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.