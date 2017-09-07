Gov. Edwards discusses budget shortfall with business leaders in Houma

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards met behind closed doors with local business leaders in Houma on Thursday to discuss the state’s budget and looming fiscal cliff.

The governor asked leaders of area ports and the oil and gas industry for ideas on how the state can stabilize its budget and fix the $1 billion budget shortfall for the next fiscal year.

Edwards will travel to New Orleans and Shreveport next week to meet with local business leaders and elected officials.

In a statement about Thursday’s meeting, Edwards said, “These meetings have been extremely productive, and I appreciate everyone’s willingness to offer suggestions on the best ways to stabilize the budget and promote economic growth and job creation.”

The governor had a similar meeting in Alexandria last week.

