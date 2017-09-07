First project of Move Ascension construction initiative gets underway

The first project of the Move Ascension construction initiative has gotten underway, Parish President Kenny Matassa announced Thursday.

Move Ascension is a multi-million dollar project designed to improve multiple roads throughout the parish, serving parts of Gonzales and the northern part of the parish.

"We are moving forward with this project and more with no additional cost to taxpayers. The parish has budgeted $35 million to the Move Ascension initiative, including proceeds from a newly authorized bond issue, reserve funds, and traffic impact fees," said Matassa.

The parish council recently approved the project for improvements to Roddy Rd. between Airline Hwy. and Hwy. 42. The goal of the project is to widen Roddy Rd. for safer, more timely travel.

The project will include three left turn lanes at the Roddy Rd./Hwy., 935 intersection, four left turn lanes, and one right turn lane at the Roddy Rd./Hwy. 621 intersection. The project will also include replacement of the Black Bayou bridge. The total cost of this project is not to exceed $601,855.

"I commend my staff and our consultants for putting this together quickly, so we can get traffic moving. I especially want to thank the council for their support and assistance," said Matassa.

Future projects that are part of the Move Ascension initiative include improvements to Henry Rd. and a connector road from Ashland Rd. to Edenborne Pkwy.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.