Travel agent urges travelers to invest in trip cancellation insurance

Travel agents report this is the most affordable time of year to book a trip to the Caribbean, but they also warn their clients they should not do it without insurance. Whether it is the white sands of Crystal Beach, a tour of the Mayan Ruins, or a cruise to Alaska, Pearson’s Travel World Travel Agent Tootie Bonacorso has got the world at her fingertips.

“We want to make it a fun experience for them,” said Bonacorso.

When it comes to handling even the tiniest details, experience counts and Bonacorso has more than 30 years of it. She says if you are looking to take advantage of a great deal on a vacation in the Caribbean, this is typically the best time to get the most for your money.

“Right now, the rates are a little bit lower because summer is over, so that's why a lot of people like to go on cruises or to the different islands because they can get lower airfare rates and also better rates on their hotel accommodations,” Bonacorso explained.

While it's a popular time to travel, Bonacorso says it can be a gamble during the Atlantic hurricane season. Bonacorso says if you roll the dice, you should invest in trip cancellation insurance. As long as you purchase it before a storm is named, you should get a full refund. If you happen to be vacationing on an exotic island when disaster suddenly strikes, you could get some of your money back.

“If your trip is cut short and you have the insurance, what's going happen is you will be reimbursed for the portion of the trip you didn't use, and if you have to purchase an additional ticket to return home the insurance company will reimburse you for that extra cost,” said Bonacorso.

A travel agent can get the ball rolling on filing the proper paperwork, but if you don't have travel insurance, you're at the mercy of the resort and airline to get any kind of refund. “We cannot stress the importance of people getting the insurance. If you are going to travel, why take that chance,” said Bonacorso.

The cost of travel insurance is usually based on the cost of your trip and your age. Clients who file a claim usually get their money back within two to three weeks.

