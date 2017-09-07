Sportsline Player of the Week: Denham Springs Jackets' Tyre Golmond

For the second consecutive season, Denham Springs running back Tyre Golmond is the Sportsline Player of the Week winner after a monster performance in his first game of the year.

Golmond led the Jackets with six total touchdowns, one of them coming on the game’s opening kickoff, en route to a 45 - 10 win over Hammond. Golmond accounted for 193 rushing yards on the ground and 87 additional yards on that kickoff return touchdown. His performance is almost a mirror image to his game last year against Tara, where he scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, leading the Jackets to a 50 - 0 win in their first game following the flood.

Bill Conides, in his first season as head coach of Denham Springs, is known for his affinity for a high-flying, pass-centered offense. Golmond was never worried that he would be lost in the shuffle during his senior year, mostly because Conides realizes how dynamic and vital a player he is.

“Even if it’s throwing him the ball on a five-yard dunk, he’s going to get the rock,” Conides said. “I like to throw the football, but he’s such a good player that he has to have the ball in his hands.”

Golmond made two dedications for his performance Friday night, one for his offensive linemen, who paved the way for his performance, saying “It’s not player of the week, it’s players.”

His other dedication struck much closer to home. Golmond dedicated his performance to his 5-year-old cousin, Treasure, who passed away in a Baton Rouge apartment fire earlier this year.

“Before the game, I said, ‘This game is for her,'" said Golmond. “Then I scored six touchdowns, so it was a special game for me. The way I found out, it really hit me hard. I’m dedicating every game to one of my loved ones that I’ve lost.”

“He’s a tremendous young man who has wonderful parents, a wonderful foundation, a wonderful background,” said Conides. “He’s genuinely a good person, and with good people and good young men like that, you like to see them have success on the field.”

If everything goes according to plan, Golmond hopes to be in store for an incredible senior season as the heart of the Jackets’ high-powered offense, going along with an already decorated high school playing career.

The Jackets are looking to win their first road game in two years and Golmond has a chance to break the Denham Springs career rushing record Friday, September 8 against Ponchatoula. He is 146 yards away from passing Glenn Glass' (1983-85) record of 4,014 career rushing yards.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.