Southern's Johnson honored at MEAC/SWAC Challenge Banquet

SU DB Danny Johnson bats down a pass on the last play of the game to preserve the 14-8 win over SCSU on Sept. 3, 2017. (Source: WAFB)

Southern defensive back Danny Johnson was honored Saturday night as the SWAC’s representative for the ninth annual Walter Payton Achievement Award.

The banquet was part of the MEAC/SWAC Challenge and the award was presented by Walter Payton’s son, Jarrett Payton.

The nominees included South Carolina State center Victor Ismael, Jr., linebackers Darius Leonard and Dayshawn Taylor, and Southern’s Johnson, defensive lineman Aaron Tiller and linebacker Kentavious Preston.

Johnson had three tackles and two pass breakups against South Carolina State to end a great weekend.

The Jaguars (1-0) beat the Bulldogs 14-8 in the MEAC/SWAC challenge.

Southern will travel this week to Hattiesburg, MS to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (0-1) on Saturday.

