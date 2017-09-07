Fans will notice some new upgrades to Tiger Stadium when LSU kickoffs Saturday

Fans will notice some new upgrades to Tiger Stadium when LSU plays its first home game of the season on Saturday.

Coming off a big win last weekend against BYU, the Tigers kickoff at 6:30 p.m. against the Chattanooga Mocs.

First, the old dormitories underneath the stadium are gone. 50,000 square feet of unused dorms were demolished to provide fans with more space to hide from inclement weather.

Several bathrooms have also been upgraded. Stadium crews have renovated 34 existing bathrooms and expanded nine new bathrooms. The renovated bathrooms now include baby changing stations.

The stadium's concession stands now have a point of sale system. Most of the concession stands will now accept credit/debit cards. Some new menu items include fry staks, tasso white beans, creole gumbo nachos, and Cheetos popcorn.

The new Skyline Club offers a birdseye view of the stadium at the top of the south end zone. An all you can eat buffet is included with the purchase of a skyline club ticket. Beer and wine are also available for purchase on the skyline club. Tickets for the skyline club vary game to game. Capacity for the skyline club is 1,500.

Important notes for fans, due to the stadium's clear bag policy, diaper bags will no longer be allowed in the stadium. Diapers, formula, and other baby supplies are still allowed in, as long as they're in a clear bag.

Notable games: LSU plays its first SEC opponent on September 16 at Mississippi State. The Tigers play Alabama in Tuscasloosa, Alabama on November 4. LSU's final game of the season is on November 28 at home, against Texas A&M.

