WANTED: 3rd suspect in beating of woman picking up child from daycare

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman believed to be involved in a group attack on another woman.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Chasity Banks, 23, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department. She is 5-foot-5 and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Investigators said Banks and several others attacked a woman while she was picking up her child from a daycare on August 8. They added one of the suspects went into the victim’s vehicle during the beating and stole several items.

According to authorities, the victim required several stitches.

Officials said Lealan Banks and Shanard Banks have been arrested in connection with the attack.

Banks faces charges of second-degree battery and principal to burglary of an auto charges.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.