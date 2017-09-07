'Just get me home!,' pleads Louisiana woman stranded on heavily-damaged St. Maarten

The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
The first project of the Move Ascension construction initiative has gotten underway, Parish President Kenny Matassa announced Thursday.More >>
The first project of the Move Ascension construction initiative has gotten underway, Parish President Kenny Matassa announced Thursday.More >>
Fans will notice some new upgrades to Tiger Stadium when LSU plays its first home game of the season on Saturday. Coming off a big win last weekend against BYU, the Tigers kickoff at 6:30 p.m. against the Chattanooga Mocs.More >>
Fans will notice some new upgrades to Tiger Stadium when LSU plays its first home game of the season on Saturday. Coming off a big win last weekend against BYU, the Tigers kickoff at 6:30 p.m. against the Chattanooga Mocs.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
A Sunday morning domestic violence incident turned deadly, leaving one man dead, police say.More >>
A Sunday morning domestic violence incident turned deadly, leaving one man dead, police say.More >>
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman believed to be involved in a group attack on another woman.More >>
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman believed to be involved in a group attack on another woman.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
This story has everything: windows, getting stuck in windows, a fundraiser, poo and the possibility of a budding romance.More >>
This story has everything: windows, getting stuck in windows, a fundraiser, poo and the possibility of a budding romance.More >>
The all-important northward turn near Florida will determine where Hurricane Irma will make landfall and how it may directly impact the Lowcountry.More >>
The all-important northward turn near Florida will determine where Hurricane Irma will make landfall and how it may directly impact the Lowcountry.More >>
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Hurricane Irma headed early Thursday toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is ready to weather the potentially deadly and dangerous Hurricane Irma with evacuation orders along the coast.More >>
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the state is ready to weather the potentially deadly and dangerous Hurricane Irma with evacuation orders along the coast.More >>
A server at the restaurant says they have a no shirt, no shoes, no service policy, and the woman’s crop top didn’t count as a shirt.More >>
A server at the restaurant says they have a no shirt, no shoes, no service policy, and the woman’s crop top didn’t count as a shirt.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of 5:00 pm, Irma remains a powerful category 5 hurricane with winds of 175 mph and continues to move to the west. On the current path, Irma will devastate areas of the southern Bahamas tonight and Friday.More >>