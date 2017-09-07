SWAC Schedule: Jaguars head to Hattiesburg; Alcorn, FIU moved to Mobile

Southern travels to Hattiesburg, MS to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles Saturday night.

Southern Miss (0-1) lost its season opener 24-17 to the Kentucky Wildcats.

Due to Hurricane Irma, the game between Alcorn State and Florida International has been moved to Mobile, AL and will be played Friday night.

Thursday, Sept. 7:

Prairie View vs Sam Houston State (Prairie View, TX, 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU)

Texas Southern vs Houston Baptist (Houston, TX, 7:30 p.m. on AT&T Sports Net)

Friday, Sept. 8:

Alcorn State vs FIU (Due to Hurricane Irma, the game has been moved to Legion Field in Mobile, AL, 6:30 p.m.)

Saturday, Sept. 9:

Vanderbilt vs Alabama A&M (Nashville, TN, 3p.m.)

Troy vs Alabama State (Troy, AL, 5 p.m.)

Southern vs Southern Miss (Hattiesburg, MS, 6 p.m.)

Grambling State vs Northwestern State (Grambling, LA, 6 p.m.)

Mississippi Valley State vs Southern Illinois (Carbondale, IL, 6 p.m.)

Jackson State vs Tennessee State (Memphis, TN, 6 p.m.)

Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Akron (Akron, OH, 6:30 p.m.)

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.