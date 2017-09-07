SWAC Schedule: Jaguars head to Hattiesburg; Alcorn, FIU moved to Mobile

Southern travels to Hattiesburg, MS to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles Saturday night.
Southern Miss (0-1) lost its season opener 24-17 to the Kentucky Wildcats.
Due to Hurricane Irma, the game between Alcorn State and Florida International has been moved to Mobile, AL and will be played Friday night.
Thursday, Sept. 7:
Prairie View vs Sam Houston State (Prairie View, TX, 6:30 p.m. on ESPNU)
Texas Southern vs Houston Baptist (Houston, TX, 7:30 p.m. on AT&T Sports Net)
Friday, Sept. 8:
Alcorn State vs FIU (Due to Hurricane Irma, the game has been moved to Legion Field in Mobile, AL, 6:30 p.m.)
Saturday, Sept. 9:
Vanderbilt vs Alabama A&M (Nashville, TN, 3p.m.)
Troy vs Alabama State (Troy, AL, 5 p.m.)
Southern vs Southern Miss (Hattiesburg, MS, 6 p.m.)
Grambling State vs Northwestern State (Grambling, LA, 6 p.m.)
Mississippi Valley State vs Southern Illinois (Carbondale, IL, 6 p.m.)
Jackson State vs Tennessee State (Memphis, TN, 6 p.m.)
Arkansas-Pine Bluff vs Akron (Akron, OH, 6:30 p.m.)
