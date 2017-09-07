FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fabulous south La. day; latest on 'Tropical Trifecta'

YOUR QUICKCAST:

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine, light northerly winds; mild - a high of 81°

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, quite cool - a low of 59°

FRIDAY: Another sunny September day; low humidity - a high of 82°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- At last, we’re looking forward to a stretch of VERY nice late summer weather - and, for a change, no "Plan B" needed this weekend in the event of inclement conditions spoiling outdoor activities …

- In fact, it’s not only through the weekend but into the middle part of next week, our extended forecast doesn’t even mention "rain" - pleasant "fall like" weather will be the rule; light winds, clear skies and low humidity!

- Early morning temperatures will d rop some 9° - 12° below the “norm” (71°); and afternoon highs will top out in the low/mid 80°s (the “norm”, 91°)

- The latest from the Tropics - THREE ACTIVE HURRICANES:





BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: NE winds, 15 - 20 knots; Seas, 3 - 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION THROUGH FRIDAY AM

Inland Lakes: NE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 2 - 4 feet

TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 8:

High Tide: 2:35 a.m. +1.0

Low Tide: 6:31 a.m. +0.9

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 7 … 99° (1947); 54° (2011)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 7 … 91°; 71°

SUNRISE: 6:45 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:20 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.