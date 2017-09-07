FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fabulous south La. day; latest on 'Tropical Trifecta'

YOUR QUICKCAST:
THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine, light northerly winds; mild - a high of 81°
THURSDAY NIGHT: Clear, quite cool - a low of 59°
FRIDAY: Another sunny September day; low humidity - a high of 82°
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
- At last, we’re looking forward to a stretch of VERY nice late summer weather - and, for a change, no "Plan B" needed this weekend in the event of inclement conditions spoiling outdoor activities …
- In fact, it’s not only through the weekend but into the middle part of next week, our extended forecast doesn’t even mention "rain" - pleasant "fall like" weather will be the rule; light winds, clear skies and low humidity!
- Early morning temperatures will drop some 9° - 12° below the “norm” (71°); and afternoon highs will top out in the low/mid 80°s (the “norm”, 91°)
- The latest from the Tropics - THREE ACTIVE HURRICANES:
BOATERS FORECAST:
Coastal Waters: NE winds, 15 - 20 knots; Seas, 3 - 5 feet; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION THROUGH FRIDAY AM
Inland Lakes: NE winds, 10 - 15 knots; Waves, 2 - 4 feet
TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 8:
High Tide: 2:35 a.m. +1.0
Low Tide: 6:31 a.m. +0.9
RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 7 … 99° (1947); 54° (2011)
NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 7 … 91°; 71°
SUNRISE: 6:45 a.m.
SUNSET: 7:20 p.m.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.