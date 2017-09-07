BRPD, Back The Blue, and Behind The Badge send supplies to Harvey victims in TX

More groups from the Baton Rouge area are sending much needed relief to the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, Back The Blue, and Behind The Badge packed up donated supplies early Thursday morning before leaving Baton Rouge for Roman Forest, Texas.

The convoy left around 4:30 a.m. with an 18-wheeler full of donations and supplies to cook jambalaya.

"Last year when we were flooded we received an outpouring of help from across the country to our police department," said Brandon Blust, a member of the organization Back The Blue. "The Baton Rouge Union of Police received a whole bunch of goods and supplies from everyone and we distributed it to the officers that were flooded so we decided that we would do the same. We're going to reach out and help as many people as we can. Police officers mostly because they're too busy working to get the relief that they actually need."

Baton Rouge police officers, spouses and family members are all heading to Texas together.

"We have a lot of the spouses and sisters of law enforcement who are going so we can reach out to the families," said Rendy Richard, a member of Behind The Line. "It's easy to relate to the law enforcement side but behind that badge is such a huge family like their spouses and their kids that have also been affected so we're going there to support all of them."

The convoy plans to come back to Baton Rouge Thursday night.

