Many north Baton Rouge residents join class action lawsuit against city due to 2016 flooding

Some residents in north Baton Rouge want to take their claims about the August 2016 historic flood to court.

It was a packed house Wednesday night at the Eden Park Library. This meeting was organized to give people information on a class action lawsuit that will target the City of Baton Rouge and the state. The lead plaintiff says flooding in the 70805 zipcode was caused in part by closed drainage valves under Winbourne Ave. So far, over 100 people have joined the suit, and more are expected to sign on.

Packed house at Eden Park library as people join a class action suit against the City of BR over the 2016 flood. 100+ already joined @WAFB pic.twitter.com/HiU3kwzu7C — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) September 6, 2017

“There's standing room only all the way around three sides of the room and every chair is taken, and that's wonderful. These are people that were hurt, and we want them fixed,” said Bob Applegate, lead plaintiff in the class action suit.

Neither the city nor the state have responded to the lawsuit. Organizers say they're planning another community meeting soon and also plan to launch a website in the near future that will have more information about joining the suit.

For more information, call 225-214-7800.

