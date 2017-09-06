Former Angola officer pleads guilty to beating handcuffed, shackled inmate, then covering it up

A former Angola correctional officer has pleaded guilty to beating a handcuffed and shackled inmate.

The Louisiana Justice Department's Civil Rights Division has announced that a former Angola officer pleaded guilty Wednesday, September 6 to participating in the beating of a handcuffed and shackled inmate, conspiring to cover up the misconduct by falsifying records, and lying to investigators about what happened.

John Sanders, 30, of Marksville, admitted during the hearing he punched the inmate repeatedly in the head in retaliation for an earlier incident. He also reportedly admitted to witnessing other officers use excessive force against the inmate and did not intervene. Sanders also says he conspired with other officers to cover up the beating by falsifying official prison records.

Scotty Kennedy, 48, of Beebe, Arkansas, pleaded guilty back in November of 2016 for his role in the incident. Two other co-defendants, Daniel Davis and James Savoy, are scheduled for trial in January of 2018.

"Our office remains committed to prosecuting violations of the federal criminal civil rights laws whenever sufficient evidence exists to do so. No one is above the law," said Acting US Attorney Amundson.

"Another former correctional supervisor has admitted to abusing a person in state custody and then lying to cover up his on-duty misconduct. The Justice Department will continue to vigorously prosecute correctional officers who use their official position to commit and to cover up violations of federal criminal law," said Acting Assistant General John Gore of the Civil Rights Division.

