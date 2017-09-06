Unlicensed New Orleans contractor accused of scamming 72-year-old victim after historic flood

A New Orleans contractor with no license has been arrested after reportedly scamming his 72-year-old victim out of just over $51,000.

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating the case on Monday, August 7. The victim says she hired Javier Rosales, 58, to perform repairs on her home on Cully Dr. after it flooded in August of 2016.

The victim reports Rosales told her he was licensed and agreed to do the repairs laid out in the written contract. In September and October of 2016, the victim says she made several payments to Rosales, totaling $51,000, but since she paid him, the work has only been partially completed.

The victim also says she has not seen or heard from Rosales since January 7 and has made multiple attempts to contact him with no success. As of August 26, the victim says she still has not been able to contact Rosales, who has reportedly ignored all of the victim's messages.

Detectives were able to verify Rosales does not in fact hold a contractor's license with the Louisiana State Licensing Board of Contractors. Rosales was then arrested on Wednesday, September 6. He is charged with residential contractor fraud and theft of the assets of an aged person.

