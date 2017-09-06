Man arrested for reportedly stabbing girlfriend 10 times

A man is behind bars facing multiple charges after reportedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times.

Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office say back on August 6, deputies responded to a call about a physical altercation at a home in the 13000 block of Florida Blvd. During the altercation, the accused, Daniel Castro, 21, reportedly stabbed the 22-year-old female victim numerous times with the intent to kill her.

The victim was found suffering from at least ten stab wounds to her torso, head, legs, and genitals. She was transported to a local hospital, where she is considered to be in stable, but serious condition.

During the investigation, EBRSO detectives determined Castro and the victim had been involved in a romantic relationship for over a year and a half. The two became involved in a verbal argument about their relationship, and while they were arguing, Castro reportedly began hitting the victim, then stabbed her repeatedly. Family members of the victim were then able to intervene and Castro reportedly fled the home before deputies got there.

Later that same day, deputies located Castro on N Harco Dr. and he was taken into custody without incident. Deputies observed Castro had a large laceration to the inside of his right hand, which appeared consistent with one caused by his hand slipping onto the blade of the knife during the attack.

Castro did receive medical treatment for his injury before being booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is charged with domestic abuse battery and attempted second degree murder.

