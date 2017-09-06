Week 2 in the SEC: LSU to air on the SEC Network, Florida canceled

There are a couple of changes to this weekend's SEC schedule.
LSU will now air on the SEC Network and Florida's game against Northern Colorado will kickoff at 11 a.m. due to Hurricane Irma.
SEC Game of the Week: No.13 Auburn travels to play No. 3 Clemson.
Other Notable Games: (15) Georgia travels to (24) Notre Dame, Arkansas hosts TCU and South Carolina plays at Missouri.
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
UT-Martin (1-0) at Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel
Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
Eastern Kentucky (0-1) at Kentucky (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Lexington, KY. • Kroger Field
Fresno State (1-0) at Alabama (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • ESPN2
Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium
TCU (1-0) at Arkansas (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS
Fayetteville, AR • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium
Indiana State (0-1) at Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network
Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium
Alabama A&M (0-1) at Vanderbilt (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel
Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium
Nicholls (1-0) at Texas A&M (0-1, 0-0 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPNU
College Station, TX • Kyle Field
Auburn (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Clemson (1-0)
6 p.m.• ESPN
Clemson, S.C. • Memorial Stadium
South Carolina (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Missouri (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN2
Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field
Northern Colorado (1-0) at Florida (0-1, 0-0 SEC)
CANCELED DUE TO HURRICANE IRMA
Georgia (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Notre Dame (1-0)
6:30 p.m. • NBC
South Bend, IN • Notre Dame Stadium
UT-Chattanooga (0-1) at LSU (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network
Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium
Mississippi State (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Louisiana Tech (1-0)
6:30 p.m. • CBS Sports Network
Ruston, LA • Joe Aillet Stadium
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.