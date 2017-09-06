Week 2 in the SEC: LSU to air on the SEC Network, Florida canceled

There are a couple of changes to this weekend's SEC schedule.

LSU will now air on the SEC Network and Florida's game against Northern Colorado will kickoff at 11 a.m. due to Hurricane Irma.

SEC Game of the Week : No.13 Auburn travels to play No. 3 Clemson.

Other Notable Games : (15) Georgia travels to (24) Notre Dame, Arkansas hosts TCU and South Carolina plays at Missouri.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

UT-Martin (1-0) at Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

11 a.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel

Oxford, MS • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Eastern Kentucky (0-1) at Kentucky (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

11 a.m. • SEC Network

Lexington, KY. • Kroger Field

Fresno State (1-0) at Alabama (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

2:30 p.m. • ESPN2

Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium

TCU (1-0) at Arkansas (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

2:30 p.m. • CBS

Fayetteville, AR • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium



Indiana State (0-1) at Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

3 p.m. • SEC Network

Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium

Alabama A&M (0-1) at Vanderbilt (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

3 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel

Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium

Nicholls (1-0) at Texas A&M (0-1, 0-0 SEC)

6 p.m. • ESPNU

College Station, TX • Kyle Field

Auburn (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Clemson (1-0)

6 p.m.• ESPN

Clemson, S.C. • Memorial Stadium

South Carolina (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Missouri (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

6 p.m. • ESPN2

Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field

Northern Colorado (1-0) at Florida (0-1, 0-0 SEC)

CANCELED DUE TO HURRICANE IRMA

Georgia (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Notre Dame (1-0)

6:30 p.m. • NBC

South Bend, IN • Notre Dame Stadium

UT-Chattanooga (0-1) at LSU (1-0, 0-0 SEC)

6:30 p.m. • SEC Network

Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium

Mississippi State (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Louisiana Tech (1-0)

6:30 p.m. • CBS Sports Network

Ruston, LA • Joe Aillet Stadium

