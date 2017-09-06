Week 2 in the SEC: LSU to air on the SEC Network, Florida cancel - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Week 2 in the SEC: LSU to air on the SEC Network, Florida canceled

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

There are a couple of changes to this weekend's SEC schedule.

LSU will now air on the SEC Network and Florida's game against Northern Colorado will kickoff at 11 a.m. due to Hurricane Irma.

SEC Game of the Week: No.13 Auburn travels to play No. 3 Clemson.

Other Notable Games: (15) Georgia travels to (24)  Notre Dame, Arkansas hosts TCU and South Carolina plays at Missouri.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
UT-Martin (1-0) at Ole Miss (1-0, 0-0 SEC)   
11 a.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel
Oxford, MS  • Vaught-Hemingway Stadium 

Eastern Kentucky (0-1) at Kentucky (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network
Lexington, KY. • Kroger Field

Fresno State (1-0) at Alabama (1-0, 0-0 SEC)                                     
2:30 p.m. • ESPN2
Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium 

TCU (1-0) at Arkansas (1-0, 0-0 SEC)                                                 
2:30 p.m.  • CBS 
Fayetteville, AR • Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium 
            
Indiana State (0-1) at Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC) 
3 p.m. • SEC Network                                                        
Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium 

Alabama A&M (0-1) at Vanderbilt (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
3 p.m. • SEC Network Alternate Channel
Nashville, TN • Vanderbilt Stadium 

Nicholls (1-0) at Texas A&M (0-1, 0-0 SEC)                                      
6 p.m. • ESPNU
College Station, TX  • Kyle Field 

Auburn (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Clemson (1-0)
6 p.m.• ESPN
Clemson, S.C. • Memorial Stadium

South Carolina  (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Missouri (1-0, 0-0 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN2  
Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field

Northern Colorado (1-0) at Florida (0-1, 0-0 SEC) 
CANCELED DUE TO HURRICANE IRMA

Georgia (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Notre Dame (1-0)             
6:30 p.m. • NBC
South Bend, IN • Notre Dame Stadium 

UT-Chattanooga (0-1) at LSU (1-0, 0-0 SEC)                                     
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network     
Baton Rouge, LA • Tiger Stadium 

Mississippi State (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Louisiana Tech (1-0) 
6:30 p.m. • CBS Sports Network    
Ruston, LA  • Joe Aillet Stadium 

