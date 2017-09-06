Witnesses: Livingston chase ends with Baton Rouge crash

At least two people were hospitalized in a two-car crash that shut down part of Florida Blvd. Tuesday night. Witnesses said it appeared one of the vehicles was being pursued by police out of Livingston parish.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. and shut down the westbound lanes of Florida at N. Stevendale Rd. (between O'Neal Ln. and Old Hammond Hwy.). Units from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Denham Springs Police Dept., Baton Rouge Police Dept., and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office were all on scene.

Tim Ferguson owns Encore House Lifters and was directly across the street when the crash happened. He described hearing a major impact and then sirens less than 10 seconds later. The trained paramedic said he asked police how he could help and was directed to the driver of one of the cars.

"He had some facial trauma and some potential head trauma. He was non-responsive," Ferguson said. "I just stabilized his neck and took my medic kit over there to make sure we had an airway." He described the injuries as "moderate to severe."

A woman from the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with a broken arm.

Police have not yet released any official information regarding this crash. This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.