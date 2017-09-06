Witnesses: Livingston chase ends with Baton Rouge crash

At least two people were hospitalized in a two-car crash that shut down part of Florida Blvd. Tuesday night. Witnesses said it appeared one of the vehicles involved was being pursued by police out of Livingston parish.More >>
A new effort kicked off in Baton Rouge Tuesday to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey. The items will be collected at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center on Riley Dr. weekdays from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.More >>
Of course, all of the interest is now focused on Irma, which is headed towards the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles. With sustained winds estimated at 185 mph Tuesday afternoon, Irma if displaying some of the highest wind speeds ever recorded for an Atlantic hurricane and the highest wind speed ever for a hurricane outside of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday morning.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
