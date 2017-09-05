SLU warns of risks of dating apps after student reportedly sexually assaulted

Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond is warning its students of the risks of using dating apps after a student was reportedly sexually assaulted.

Officials with the campus police department say on Thursday, August 31, officers responded to reports of a sexual assault at one of the residence halls on campus. During the investigation, it was found that the two individuals involved met on a dating app and then met up in person. After meeting for the first time, the sexual assault then reportedly occurred.

Campus police are cautioning students about meeting strangers through these dating apps and allowing them into their homes.

