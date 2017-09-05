SLU warns of risks of dating apps after student reportedly sexually assaulted

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday morning.More >>
Of course, all of the interest is now focused on Irma, which is headed towards the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles. With sustained winds estimated at 185 mph Tuesday afternoon, Irma if displaying some of the highest wind speeds ever recorded for an Atlantic hurricane and the highest wind speed ever for a hurricane outside of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.More >>
Five murders in five days has East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome saying she is taking immediate action.More >>
The Trump administration’s plan to rollback DACA leaves in limbo the future of about 2,000 so-called “dreamers” in Louisiana.More >>
Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond is warning its students of the risks of using dating apps after a student was reportedly sexually assaulted.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
Hurricane Irma is continuing across the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 5 Tuesday night.More >>
Hurricane names are predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).More >>
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and his representatives are in Sherman, Texas today for a federal court hearing.More >>
While Hurricane Irma is continuing to strengthen and the threat to the Southeast United States increases, it has lots of fans. A whopping 40,000 fans, all pointed at it in hopes of blowing it out to sea, if a trending Facebook event is to be believed.More >>
