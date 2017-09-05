False River drawdown approved to help improve water quality

Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond is warning its students of the risks of using dating apps after a student was reportedly sexually assaulted.More >>
Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond is warning its students of the risks of using dating apps after a student was reportedly sexually assaulted.More >>
Five murders in five days has East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome saying she is taking immediate action.More >>
Five murders in five days has East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome saying she is taking immediate action.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
A drawdown for False River was recently approved by the Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury. The lake's water level will be reduced by as much as five and a half feet over the next four months in order to improve water quality.More >>
A drawdown for False River was recently approved by the Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury. The lake's water level will be reduced by as much as five and a half feet over the next four months in order to improve water quality.More >>
Louisiana State Police Troop A reports this Labor Day weekend, troopers more than doubled the number of DUI arrests they made last year. They also report the number of fatal crashes is on the decline.More >>
Louisiana State Police Troop A reports this Labor Day weekend, troopers more than doubled the number of DUI arrests they made last year. They also report the number of fatal crashes is on the decline.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
As potentially-catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma continues its westward move in the Atlantic, a tropical depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
As potentially-catastrophic Category 5 Hurricane Irma continues its westward move in the Atlantic, a tropical depression has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
Hurricane names are predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).More >>
Hurricane names are predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
Of course, all of the interest is now focused on Irma, which is headed towards the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles. With sustained winds estimated at 185 mph Tuesday afternoon, Irma if displaying some of the highest wind speeds ever recorded for an Atlantic hurricane and the highest wind speed ever for a hurricane outside of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.More >>
Of course, all of the interest is now focused on Irma, which is headed towards the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles. With sustained winds estimated at 185 mph Tuesday afternoon, Irma if displaying some of the highest wind speeds ever recorded for an Atlantic hurricane and the highest wind speed ever for a hurricane outside of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.More >>