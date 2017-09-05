False River drawdown approved to help improve water quality

A drawdown for False River was recently approved by the Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury. The lake's water level will be reduced by as much as five and a half feet over the next four months in order to improve water quality.

The drawdown began Tuesday, September 5 and will be maintained through January 15, 2018.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) recommended the drawdown in order to reduce turbidity and expose more of the bed of the lake to sunlight, which will help dissolve the heavy buildup of sediment under the water. This is a common practice used in many lakes across Louisiana to increase fish populations and aquatic vegetation growth.

"The issues affecting False River are multifaceted and have developed over many years. We know that an effective plan must factor in all of these issues, and it must be structured to manage the ecosystem over the long term. I am excited about our progress and the spirit of cooperation we are getting at all levels. We all have a common goal to restore False River to its glory so future generations can continue to enjoy and benefit from it," said State Representative Major Thibaut.

This drawdown is the third time the lake's level has been lowered over the past five years as part of restorative efforts. LDWF has recommended similar drawdowns in 2020, 2023, and 2026.

Positive results have already been seen with the previous two drawdowns, including large amounts of vegetation growth and solidification of parts of the lake bed. The LDWF has also performed several fish stockings, improved fish spawning areas, and reestablished commercial fishing season in False River in order to remove aggressive fish that act as competition for sport fishing.

Approximately $4 million in state capital outlay funds and grants have paid for these improvements to the lake.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.