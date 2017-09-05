EBR DA's office lends helping hand to counterpart in Houston affected by Harvey

The East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office is lending a hand to their Houston counterparts impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

On Tuesday, they packed trucks full of supplies and food and headed west. The Houston DA's office flooded in the wake of the storm, along with the homes of nearly 30 employees.

"It was great for me to reach out to a fellow DA, brand new, who caught the bus. Things are going really fast for her. For us to help, and have her lean on us, a smaller city like Baton Rouge, is really overwhelming and rewarding," said Hillar Moore, EBR DA.

This week, they'll be cooking meals for the DA's office, plus the Beaumont and Houston police departments. Next week, they plan to go back, this time to help gut homes and begin the long process of rebuilding.

