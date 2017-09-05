WANTED: Man accused of breaking into home in Hammond

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking a man who reportedly burglarized a home in Hammond.

Officials are looking for the driver of a maroon Lincoln Crown Victoria who was reportedly seen leaving the scene of a residential burglary on August 29 on Ashley Ln. in Hammond.

Detectives say the owner of the car is Ledarrin Walker, 29, of Hammond. Detectives also say Walker matches the description of a person who was reportedly seen standing in the living room of the victim's home covering a flat screen TV with a blanket as he was about to carry it out of the home. As soon as the man realized the homeowner was actually in the home, he reportedly fled the residence in the above mentioned Crown Victoria.

Officials say Walker has a previous arrest record for other crimes involving burglary. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts should contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245 or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com to submit an anonymous tip. Click the P3 Tips icon or Submit a Tip. Those with information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

