Ochsner launches "Eat Fit BR" in Capital City to make healthy eating easier

A healthy eating non-profit initiative, originally started in New Orleans, is now in the Capital region.

Ochsner launched Eat Fit BR in the fall of 2016 to help Baton Rouge residents choose healthier options when grocery shopping or dining out.

Licensed dietitians are working with local restaurants and grocery stores to select healthier food items. The Eat Fit approved items are marked on menus with the organization's logo. In grocery stores, the items are listed next to prices on shelves with an orange "Eat Fit" tag.

Currently, Eat Fit BR partners with Alexander's Highland Market and Whole Foods. To see which restaurants the organization partners with, CLICK HERE.

Eat Fit BR also hosts healthy cooking demonstrations for the community at Red Stick Spice Company and Whole Foods. The group also hosts monthly pop-up farmer's markets at Alexander's Highland Market. The next markets will be on the following dates:

Sunday, September 17, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 22, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 26, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Christmas in the Park Pop-Up Market)

On Wednesday, September 5, Eat Fit BR will host a fundraising event at select restaurants in Baton Rouge.

Participating restaurants with "Eat Fit" approved menu items will donate a portion of its proceeds from purchases on September 5th to the Eat Fit organization.

These are the businesses in Baton Rouge that are participating:

Cheesecake Bistro

Clean Creations

Copeland’s of New Orleans

PJ’s Coffee (Gonzales & Baton Rouge locations)

Reginelli’s Pizzeria

Those who dine out at these restaurants are encouraged to take a photo and upload it to social media using the hashtag #EatFitDineOut.

For more information about Eat Fit BR, CLICK HERE and HERE.

