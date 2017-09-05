Ochsner launches "Eat Fit BR" in Capital City to make healthy eating easier

A healthy eating non-profit initiative, originally started in New Orleans, is now in the Capital region. Ochsner launched Eat Fit BR in the fall of 2016 to help Baton Rouge residents choose healthier options when grocery shopping or dining out.More >>
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma is maintaining its strength and moving toward the island of St. Martin early Wednesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, September 6.More >>
The National Hurricane Center said Irma was maintaining Category 5 strength with sustained winds near 185 mph.More >>
Tropical Storm Katia is the 11th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.More >>
As of the 5am advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it makes landfall in the northern Leeward Island.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Hurricane names are predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).More >>
