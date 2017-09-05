Man sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty in domestic violence case

A man accused of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint in 2016 was sentenced after pleading guilty to charges, court officials said.

The 23rd Judicial District Court reported Adonis Jarvis, 26, of Donaldsonville, entered a guilty plea on August 28 to charges of false imprisonment while armed with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with a “domestic related incident” in Napoleonville.

Judge Alvin Turner Jr. ordered Jarvis serve 10 years in prison on each count with credit for time served. He said the sentences are to run concurrent with one another. The judge added the sentences are also to run concurrent with a 10-year sentence on a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon conviction in Ascension Parish in June.

According to court documents, Jarvis is not eligible for parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Asst. District Attorney Lana Chaney prosecuted the case.

RELATED: Man accused of kidnapping victim at gun point arrested after standoff in Assumption Parish

Deputies with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said a woman called 911 on August 10, 2016, claiming she had received texts from her daughter stating she had been kidnapped at gunpoint.

According to deputies, the daughter identified Jarvis as the man responsible. Investigators said the victim and Jarvis had been in a previous relationship.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.