FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching Irma; partly cloudy skies over south Louisiana

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies; a few isolated showers - a high of 89°

TUESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds - scattered showers (30% coverage); a low of 71°

WEDNESDAY: Scattered early showers (30%); clearing then cooler; a high of 81°

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool - a low around 60°

THURSDAY: Lots of sunshine, light NE winds - very nice - a high of 80°

FRIDAY: Cool AM (58°); sunny PM - a high 81°

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

- Hurricane Irma has now become an extremely powerful/dangerous Category 5 hurricane - highest sustained winds have increased to an incredible 180 mph; moving west at 14 mph …

- On this forecast track, Irma is forecast to move over portions of the northern Leeward Islands Tuesday night and early Wednesday; some fluctuation in intensity is likely during the next day or so but should remain a powerful and major Cat. 4 or Cat. 5

- Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center; tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 160 miles …

- The majority of models keep Irma westbound this week - with a potential curve to the north over the weekend; however, it’s still much too early to determine whether Irma will be a storm bound strictly for Florida or if it slides further west, into the eastern Gulf of Mexico …

- In addition to Hurricane Irma, we also have the 10th Tropical Storm of the season out in the open Atlantic … Tropical Storm Jose has winds of 40 mph; moving to the WNW at 13 mph; at this point in time, Jose is obviously not an imminent concern for the Gulf of Mexico

BOATERS FORECAST:

COASTAL WATERS: East winds/becoming South, 5 - 10 knots; Seas, 1 foot or less; light chop

INLAND LAKES: North winds/becoming South, 5 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less

TIDES FOR SEPTEMBER 6:

High Tide: 12:10 p.m. +1.3

Low Tide: 8:06 p.m. +0.7

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 5 …101° (2000); 57° (1974)

NORMAL HIHG/LOW FOR SEPTEMVER 5 … 91°; 72°

SUNRISE: 6:44 a.m.

SUNSET: 7:22 p.m.

