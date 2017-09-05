OUR TURN: DIRECTV Agreement Expiration

Tonight at 11:00 p.m., WAFB’s extended agreement with DIRECTV will expire and they may drop our station from their lineup. We have been working hard to stay on their system, but they’ve simply refused to provide a fair deal to continue carrying us.

So, in a few short hours, local DIRECTV subscribers are in danger of a blackout of WAFB 9 News, First Alert Weather and CBS programming, including NFL and college football, and specifically the big game next weekend between the Saints and Patriots. Unfortunately, DIRECTV has shown time and again it’s willing to leave their customers in the dark.

Since 2015, DIRECTV has dropped local channels from their system 14 times impacting millions of viewers and it looks like they want to add our viewers to the list. Remember you have choices. We are free over the air, at WAFB.com, our free news and weather apps, Cox Cable Channel 9, Roku, Amazon Fire and also available through other local providers.

Please go to www.ourlocalcommitment.com for continuing updates.

That's "Our Turn." Now, it's your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.