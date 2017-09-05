Mayor Broome says her office is working against violence after 5 murders in 5 days in BR

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday morning.More >>
Of course, all of the interest is now focused on Irma, which is headed towards the Leeward Islands of the Lesser Antilles. With sustained winds estimated at 185 mph Tuesday afternoon, Irma if displaying some of the highest wind speeds ever recorded for an Atlantic hurricane and the highest wind speed ever for a hurricane outside of the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean.More >>
Five murders in five days has East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome saying she is taking immediate action.More >>
The Trump administration’s plan to rollback DACA leaves in limbo the future of about 2,000 so-called “dreamers” in Louisiana.More >>
Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond is warning its students of the risks of using dating apps after a student was reportedly sexually assaulted.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
True love. Everyone searches for it. The lucky few actually find it.More >>
Over the weekend, a customer posted this picture to Facebook after finding what she described as a dead mouse in her salad at 7 Bar and Grill in Amarillo.More >>
Hurricane Irma is continuing across the Atlantic Ocean as a Category 5 Tuesday night.More >>
Hurricane Irma remains an extremely dangerous category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph as it bears down on the northern Leeward Island.More >>
Are you afraid of clowns? Or sewers? Or clowns that live in sewers? Read this story anyway.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Hurricane names are predetermined by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is monitoring powerful Hurricane Irma in the central Atlantic Ocean.More >>
