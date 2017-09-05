Mayor Broome calls news conference to address public safety conc - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Mayor Broome calls news conference to address public safety concerns, crime

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to address public safety concerns and crime in Baton Rouge.

It is scheduled to start at 2:15 p.m.

The news conference will be held at the Metro Council Chambers.

