Police investigating death of man found in park

Park on East Polk Street in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the man's body was found in the park on East Polk St. in Baton Rouge.

The man's name has not been released and investigators have not yet determined the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

