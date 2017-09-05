Police investigate death of man found in park; coroner releases autopsy results

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found Tuesday morning.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office identified him as Marcus Miller, 22.

Coroner "Beau" Clark said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. He added the manner of death is still under investigation.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported the man's body was found in the park on East Polk Street in Baton Rouge.

The investigation is ongoing.

