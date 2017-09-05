Lafayette Parish sheriff's daughter, her babysitter found safe

The missing daughter of the sheriff of Lafayette Parish and the girl's babysitter have been found safe.

According to KLFY-TV, Cora Garber, 7, the daughter of Sheriff' Mark Garber, and Juliana Brooks, 21, the girl's babysitter were found in Lake Martin.

The station reported the two went out in a canoe on the lake Monday evening and it is believed they may have drifted into a wooded area due to high water.

The sheriff’s office had asked for volunteers to help in the search.

Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries also aided deputies is looking for the missing pair.

