Deputies in Lafayette Parish ask for help finding 2 missing people

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is asking residents to be on the lookout for two missing people.

Officials said they are searching for Cora Garber, 7, and Juliana Brooks, 21. According to KATC-TV, Garber is the 7-year-old daughter of Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber and Brooks is the girl’s babysitter.

The station reported foul play is not suspected. The report added the two went out in a canoe in a swamp Monday evening and it is believed they may have drifted into a wooded area due to high water.

The sheriff’s office is asking for volunteers to help in the search.

Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries are currently aid deputies is looking for the missing pair.

Anyone who has seen them is asked to please contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-232-9211.

