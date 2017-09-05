Copy-Lunch with Coach O - Texas A&M preview

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live
KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day at Kyle Field (College Station, TX)
TV: ESPN
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
RECORD: LSU (6-4, 4-3 SEC), Texas A&M (8-3, 4-3 SEC)
SERIES: LSU leads, 31–20–3
LAST MEETING: LSU 19, Texas A&M 7 (November 28, 2015, in Tiger Stadium)
Interim head coach Ed Orgeron previews Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. Monday.
As Tiger fans anxiously anticipate the announcement of LSU's next head coach, Coach O prepares his players for the Thanksgiving Day matchup against No. 22 Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.
LSU is coming off a devastating loss to Florida 16-10, after the Tigers weren't able to gain the 1 yard needed to score the winning touchdown.
RELATED STORES:
Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.