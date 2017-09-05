Copy-Lunch with Coach O - Texas A&M preview

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Thanksgiving Day at Kyle Field (College Station, TX)

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

RECORD: LSU (6-4, 4-3 SEC), Texas A&M (8-3, 4-3 SEC)

SERIES: LSU leads, 31–20–3

LAST MEETING: LSU 19, Texas A&M 7 (November 28, 2015, in Tiger Stadium)

Interim head coach Ed Orgeron previews Texas A&M 12:30 p.m. Monday.

As Tiger fans anxiously anticipate the announcement of LSU's next head coach, Coach O prepares his players for the Thanksgiving Day matchup against No. 22 Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m. at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

LSU is coming off a devastating loss to Florida 16-10, after the Tigers weren't able to gain the 1 yard needed to score the winning touchdown.

