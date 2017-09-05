Lunch with Coach O - Chattanooga Preview

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live
KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium
TV: SEC Network Alternate
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7
RECORD: LSU (1-0), Chattanooga (0-1)
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will preview the home opener against Chattanooga. His weekly news conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
The Tigers are coming off a 27-0 dominating win over BYU, while the Mocs loss 27-13 to Jacksonville State on August 26.
In addition to talking about getting ready for Chattanooga, Orgeron will recap the win against the Cougars.
RELATED STORES:
Copyright 2016 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.