Lunch with Coach O - Chattanooga Preview

KICKOFF: 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Tiger Stadium

TV: SEC Network Alternate

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 870; WWL-FM, 105.3; KLWB-FM, 103.7

RECORD: LSU (1-0), Chattanooga (0-1)

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will preview the home opener against Chattanooga. His weekly news conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

The Tigers are coming off a 27-0 dominating win over BYU, while the Mocs loss 27-13 to Jacksonville State on August 26.

In addition to talking about getting ready for Chattanooga, Orgeron will recap the win against the Cougars.

