Residents enjoy Labor Day with parade, fishing, and family fun

The Labor Day holiday started as a way to honor workers who built the strength and economy of the country, but now, the holiday is all about relaxing.

In one pocket of East Baton Rouge Parish, the holiday started with fanfare, and in Baker, children and adults lined Hwy. 19 to catch beads, candy, and t-shirts.

"It's much better than school,” said one young parade-goer.

In Iberville Parish, things were a little quieter. The only item on the agenda for James and Kyra Robertson was some father-daughter time. Fishing is their go-to pastime.

"Just spending the quality time. They grow up so fast and before you know it, they're adults and they don't want to go fishing no more,” said James.

They're making the most of this holiday together because it’s quality time they don't often get to enjoy.

"We barely get to spend time together because he always has to go to sleep early and always goes to work all day so we barely get time together, so I just want to spend time with my father since I love him," said Kyra.

In Ascension Parish, families spent the day at Jambalaya Park making the most of the day off outdoors.

"I love school, but I want to take the day off,” said Evie Bourgeois.

"We just enjoying it, time together with family,” said Sandra Souder, a resident.

No matter where you go, it seems the central theme of this holiday is enjoying time off from work, school, or the responsibilities and busyness of the day-to-day hustle and to just enjoy the time spent with loved ones.

