Residents enjoy Labor Day with parade, fishing, and family fun

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, September 4.More >>
The Labor Day holiday started as a way to honor workers who built the strength and economy of the country, but now, the holiday is all about relaxing.More >>
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Blood supplies are low due to Hurricane Harvey, and donors are urgently needed.More >>
With a little soap, water, and a lot of scrubbing, a group of Baton Rouge high school students tried to wash away some of the pain Harvey brought to Texas, one car at a time.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
A mother and her two daughters are dead after a murder-suicide in Jacksonville.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
