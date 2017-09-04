More than 500 units of blood lost due to Hurricane Harvey; donations urgently needed

Blood supplies are low due to Hurricane Harvey, and donors are urgently needed.More >>
With a little soap, water, and a lot of scrubbing, a group of Baton Rouge high school students tried to wash away some of the pain Harvey brought to Texas, one car at a time.More >>
Watch WAFB 9News LIVE weekdays.More >>
Irma is a powerful Caregory 4 "buzzsaw" as she takes aim at the Leeward Islands - the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, September 4.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
Trump has been wrestling for months with what to do with the Obama-era DACA program, which has given nearly 800,000 young immigrants a reprieve from deportation and the ability to work legally.More >>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.More >>
