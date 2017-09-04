More than 500 units of blood lost due to Hurricane Harvey; donations urgently needed

Blood supplies are low due to Hurricane Harvey, and donors are urgently needed.

The Lifeshare Blood Center says their branches in Beaumont, Texas and Lake Charles took a hit from the storm. The center in Baton Rouge opened its doors this Labor Day to take donations. All blood types are needed.

“Right now, especially since Hurricane Harvey hit, we lost well over 500 units between our centers that were hit, so we're trying to give back to the community and resupply that blood,” said Stephanie Duplessis, manager at the Lifeshare Blood Center in Baton Rouge.

If you were unable to donate on Labor Day, there will be another opportunity. The center will be open Tuesday as well, and a publicized blood drive campaign is planned for later this week.

