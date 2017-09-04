U High teens organize Labor Day car wash for Harvey relief

With a little soap, water, and a lot of scrubbing, a group of Baton Rouge high school students tried to wash away some of the pain Harvey brought to Texas, one car at a time.

During their Labor Day break from school, University Laboratory High students labored at a car wash to raise money for Harvey relief. "It happened here. We know how it feels and we want to spread the love," said 8th grader, Michael Coogan.

All donations they received will go to Houston-area church, Bayou City Fellowship, to help its community relief efforts. Many of the kids still remember the flood waters pouring through their own streets, and they know it's a long road to recovery ahead.

"The kids always want to help. It's a big deal for them, but they don't know how and they think that they're powerless almost. We want to show them their power and we want to show them that all you have to do is care," said parent, Sam Fisicaro.

Fisicaro says Jefferson Baptist Church allowed them to use their parking lot, water, and electricity for the car wash and Rouses donated cookies to hand out to their customers.

