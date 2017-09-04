Potentially catastrophic Cat. 5 Irma strengthens even more

Potentially catastrophic Hurricane Irma is now even more powerful after reaching Category 5 strength Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

At 10 a.m., it was located at 16.8 North, 58.4 West, or about 225 miles east of Antigua. Maximum sustained winds were at 180 mph and it was moving west at 14 mph.

#IRMA .. 10am Tuesday, wasting no time moving up the list! Is 'she' done strengthening? NHC thinks so .. #WAFBFirstAlert #LAwx pic.twitter.com/h51pu0D45K — Jay Grymes (@Jay_WAFB) September 5, 2017

Irma looks like a powerful "buzzsaw" as she takes aim at the Leeward Islands - the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles.

Also important to note that not only has #Irma gotten stronger, but watch it grow in size just over the last 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/Dv2xJd4xPX — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) September 5, 2017

Irma is expected to pass near or north of the Leewards early Wednesday and then arrive somewhere in the vicinity of Cuba or the Bahamas by Friday and into Saturday.

GOES-16 1-minute visible satellite imagery provides an amazing look at Cat. 5 Hurricane #Irma. pic.twitter.com/XVEtdIXJxd — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) September 5, 2017

The latest NHC 5-day forecast track and cone certainly gives the impression that Irma is headed for the Gulf and that has many of us very concerned.

2017 Hurricane Center

At this stage, movement into the eastern Gulf certainly can't be ruled out. However, the way things look right now, the same front that will slide through the WAFB area Tuesday and Wednesday should divert and deflect Irma on to a more northerly track. Unfortunately, that will put Florida under the gun. However, the front should effectively protect the central Gulf Coast from an Irma landfall if the pattern plays out as expected.

You have ridden with the WAFB First Alert Team through this kind of scenario on numerous occasions over the years and we want to remind everyone that these forecasts are based on models, and models can and DO change. However, at this time, confidence is fairly good that Irma will turn north before getting far enough west to threaten Louisiana.

Of course, the WAFB First Alert Storm Team will have all eyes on Irma through the week and during the upcoming weekend too. So stay with us on-air, online, and on our free WAFB 9News app, and make sure you have the WAFB First Alert Weather App as well to track Irma on your devices.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.