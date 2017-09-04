Irma makes landfall in Cuba at Cat. 5; hurricane warnings northward to Fl. peninsula

On a mobile device? Click here for periodic live updates.

Hurricane Irma, which weakened Friday morning to a Category 4 storm, is once again a Category 5 with maximum sustained winds of 160 mph as it heads west over parts of Cuba and the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.

Irma is a dreaded "leviathan" that could produce devastating-to-catastrophic impacts on the Sunshine State. The latest guidance has suggested a slight shift to the west with Irma’s track, and as we have been saying for several days now, do not rule out the potential that Irma could get into the southeastern and eastern Gulf before making the expected turn to the north.

Even with Friday afternoon’s westward nudge, Louisiana remains in the clear, while Florida is looking at a monster hurricane that could have huge impacts along the entire stretch of the peninsula.

For some peace of mind in the Bayou State, every computer-based model continues to show the turn to the north-northwest for Irma. At this stage, the only question is when will that turn begin. Also, keep in mind that the models have been consistent in showing this turn for days now, even though the position and timing of the start of that turn has been fluctuating. In the end, however, short of a near complete re-write of the anticipated steering currents, the Florida peninsula remains in the crosshairs for this storm.

However, even if Irma does miss a direct landfall with Florida, it looks like the storm could make landfall along the Georgia or Carolina coastlines. And chances are, while Irma will not be a Category 5 if it were to approach the southeast U.S. coast, it would very likely still be a major hurricane (Category 3 or stronger) when it ultimately makes landfall.

JUST IN: Winds up slightly, pressure down slightly in #Irma as of 1 PM. Just shy of being a Cat. 5 once again. pic.twitter.com/HL1yhUSuMJ — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) September 8, 2017

At 10 p.m., the NHC reported Hurricane Irma was located at 22.1 N, 77.7 W, or about 120 miles east-southeast of Caibarien, Cuba and about 300 miles south-southeast of Miami, Florida. Maximum sustained winds were 160 mph and it was moving west at 13 mph.

Storm surge warning is in effect for:

Florida Keys

Tampa Bay

Volusia/Brevard County Line southward around the Florida peninsula to Anclote River

Storm surge watch is in effect for:

North of Anclote River to Suwannee River

North of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to the Flagler/Volusia County line

Hurricane warning is in effect for:

Central Bahamas and Ragged Island

Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, and Matanzas

Florida Bay

Florida Keys

Lake Okeechobee

Northwestern Bahamas

Volusia/Brevard County line southward around the Florida peninsula to Anclote River

Hurricane watch is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Holguin and Las Tunas

North and west of Anclote River to Indian Pass

North of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Fernandina Beach

Tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Cuban provinces of Holguin, Las Tunas, La Habana, and Ciudad de la Habana

The NHC released the following advisory at 10 p.m.:

At 1100 PM EDT (0300 UTC), the center of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 22.1 North, longitude 77.7 West. Irma is moving toward the west near 13 mph (20 km/h). A turn toward the northwest is expected by late Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Irma will move near the north coast of Cuba through Saturday, near the Florida Keys Sunday morning, and then near the southwest coast of Florida Sunday afternoon. Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 160 mph (260 km/h) with higher gusts. Irma is once again a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane as it approaches Florida. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles (110 km) from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles (295 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 924 mb (27.29 inches).

The storm has claimed at least 11 lives in the Caribbean and destroyed countless buildings on the islands it has impacted so far.

Hurricane Katia continues to strengthen as it moves closer to the Mexican coast. At 10 p.m., Katia was located at 20.6 N, 97.2 W, making landfall north of Tecolutla, Mexico about 120 miles south-southeast of Tampico, Mexico and about 115 miles northwest of Veracruz, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds were 75 mph and it was moving west-southwest at 7 mph.

Katia is the 11th named storm of the season. It will be of no threat to the U.S. and is forecast to eventually make landfall in Mexico.

Hurricane warning is in effect for:

Cabo Rojo to Laguna Verde

Tropical storm warning is in effect for:

North of Cabo Rojo to Rio Panuco

South of Laguna Verde to Puerto Veracruz

Hurricane Hunters reported Jose is even stronger as of 10 p.m. Friday, and is almost a Category 5 storm. At 10 p.m., Jose was located at 16.9 N, 59.3 W. Maximum sustained winds were 155 mph and it was moving west-northwest at 14 mph. Jose is looking like it will remain a "fish" storm and stay in the open Atlantic.

NEW: Hurricane Warnings issued for Barbuda, St. Martin, others as Cat. 4 #Jose approaches. pic.twitter.com/X956Yc0rVW — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) September 8, 2017

Hurricane warning is in effect for:

Anguilla

Barbuda

Sint Maarten

St. Barthelemy

St. Martin

Hurricane watch is in effect for:

Antigua

Tropical storm warning is in effect for:

Antigua

Saba

St. Eustatius

Tropical storm watch is in effect for:

British Virgin Islands

Montserrat

Nevis

St. John

St. Kitts

St. Thomas

However, the NHC's forecast and extended range forecast models suggest that Jose will stay out in the open Atlantic and will be of no threat to the U.S.

2017 Hurricane Center

You have ridden with the WAFB First Alert Team through this kind of scenario on numerous occasions over the years and we want to remind everyone that these forecasts are based on models, and models can and DO change. Of course, the WAFB First Alert Storm Team will continue to track all of the activity in the tropics. So stay with us on-air, online, and on our free WAFB 9News app, and make sure you have the WAFB First Alert Weather App as well.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.