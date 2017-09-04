Irma down to Cat. 4 strength; still a powerful, dangerous storm moving through Bahamas

On a mobile device? Click here for a periodic live updates.

Deadly and destructive Hurricane Irma, which weakened even more Friday morning, is still a powerful and dangerous Category 4 storm, as it moves toward Cuba, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.

At 7 a.m., the NHC reported Hurricane Irma was located at 21.8 N, 74.7 W, or about 80 miles northeast of Cabo Lucrecia, Cuba and about 450 miles southeast of Miami, Florida. Maximum sustained winds were 150 mph and it was moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

#Irma now a Cat. 4 hurricane...remains extremely powerful & dangerous. No significant changes to the forecast track. pic.twitter.com/00w5icmYBn — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) September 8, 2017

A storm surge watch has now been issued for the Florida peninsula from Jupiter Inlet southward and around the peninsula to Bonita Beach, including the Florida Keys. A storm surge watch is also in effect for north of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet and north of Bonita Beach to Venice.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Jupiter Inlet southward around the peninsula to Bonita Beach, as well as for the Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee, Florida Bay, Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas, southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, and Villa Clara, the central Bahamas, and the northwestern Bahamas.

A hurricane watch is in effect for north of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet, north of Bonita Beach to Anna Maria Island, and the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Matanzas.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince and the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas.

The storm has claimed at least 11 lives in the Caribbean and destroyed countless buildings on the islands it has impacted so far.

Hurricane Katia strengthened a little overnight. At 7 a.m., Katia was located at 21.1 N, 95.6 W, or about 140 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico and about 165 miles east-southeast of Tampico, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds were 90 mph and it was moving west-southwest at 3 mph.

Katia is the 11th named storm of the season. It will be of no threat to the US and is forecast to eventually make landfall in Mexico. A hurricane warning is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Cabo Rojo to Laguna Verde. A tropical storm warning is also in effect from north of Cabo Rojo to Rio Panuco and from south of Laguna Verde to Puerto Veracruz.

The storm system is forecast to be near major hurricane (Category 3) strength at landfall early Saturday morning.

Hurricane Jose also strengthened overnight and is close to becoming a Category 4 storm. At 7 a.m., Jose was located at 16.1 N, 56.2 W, or about 480 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Maximum sustained winds were 125 mph and it was moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

Meanwhile, #Jose just shy of Cat. 4 status with max winds of 125 mph. Still expected to threaten some of the same islands just hit by #Irma. pic.twitter.com/P8JHhHlTHc — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) September 8, 2017

A hurricane watch is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Sint Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla, while a tropical storm watch is in effect for Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, and St. Eustatius.

However, the NHC's forecast and extended range forecast models suggest that Jose will stay out in the open Atlantic and will be of no threat to the US.

The latest NHC forecast track, along with most of the computer models, have demonstrated a jog to the east in recent runs. That is good news for Gulf interests and even provides a little optimism for much of the Sunshine State.

However, even if Irma does miss a direct landfall with Florida, it looks like the storm could make landfall along the Georgia or Carolina coastlines. And chances are, while Irma will not be a Category 5 if it were to approach the southeast US Coast, it would very likely still be a major hurricane (Category 3 or stronger) when it ultimately makes landfall.

2017 Hurricane Center

