Irma approaches Cat. 5 strength again

On a mobile device? Click here for a periodic live updates.

Hurricane Irma, which weakened Friday morning to a Category 4 storm is now just shy of once again becoming a Category 5 as it heads west over parts of Cuba and the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported.

JUST IN: Winds up slightly, pressure down slightly in #Irma as of 1 PM. Just shy of being a Cat. 5 once again. pic.twitter.com/HL1yhUSuMJ — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) September 8, 2017

At 1 p.m., the NHC reported Hurricane Irma was located at 22.0 N, 76.0 W, or about 225 miles east of Caibarien, Cuba and about 380 miles southeast of Miami, Florida. Maximum sustained winds were 155 mph and it was moving west-northwest at 14 mph.

A couple different looks at power outage potential with #Irma. Suffice to say it will likely be millions without power. pic.twitter.com/1LTI4tfqsB — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) September 8, 2017

A storm surge watch has now been issued for the Florida peninsula from Jupiter Inlet southward and around the peninsula to Bonita Beach, including the Florida Keys. A storm surge watch is also in effect for north of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet and north of Bonita Beach to Venice.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Jupiter Inlet southward around the peninsula to Bonita Beach, as well as for the Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee, Florida Bay, Haiti from the northern border with the Dominican Republic to Le Mole St. Nicholas, southeastern Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands, Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, and Villa Clara, the central Bahamas, and the northwestern Bahamas.

A hurricane watch is in effect for north of Jupiter Inlet to Sebastian Inlet, north of Bonita Beach to Anna Maria Island, and the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, Las Tunas, and Matanzas.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Haiti from south of Le Mole St. Nicholas to Port-Au-Prince and the Cuban provinces of Guantanamo, Holguin, and Las Tunas.

The storm has claimed at least 11 lives in the Caribbean and destroyed countless buildings on the islands it has impacted so far.

Hurricane Katia continues to strengthen as it moves closer to the Mexican coast. At 1 p.m., Katia was located at 21.1 N, 96.2 W, or about 130 miles north of Veracruz, Mexico and about 135 miles southeast of Tampico, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds were 105 mph and it was moving west at 5 mph.

NEW: #Katia continues to strengthen...max winds now up to 100 mph. pic.twitter.com/sHwdlW8XpU — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) September 8, 2017

Katia is the 11th named storm of the season. It will be of no threat to the US and is forecast to eventually make landfall in Mexico. A hurricane warning is in effect for the coast of Mexico from Cabo Rojo to Laguna Verde. A tropical storm warning is also in effect from north of Cabo Rojo to Rio Panuco and from south of Laguna Verde to Puerto Veracruz.

The storm system is forecast to be near major hurricane (Category 3) strength at landfall early Saturday morning.

Hurricane Jose also strengthened overnight and is now a Category 4 storm. At 1 p.m., Jose was located at 16.4 N, 57.7 W. Maximum sustained winds were 150 mph and it was moving west-northwest at 18 mph.

NEW: 1 PM advisory keeps max winds in #Jose at 150 mph but pressure down a couple mb. pic.twitter.com/zExp3j7glK — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) September 8, 2017

A hurricane watch is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, Anguilla, Sint Maarten, St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. A tropical storm warning is in effect for Antigua, Barbuda, and Anguilla, while a tropical storm watch is in effect for Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, and St. Eustatius.

However, the NHC's forecast and extended range forecast models suggest that Jose will stay out in the open Atlantic and will be of no threat to the US.

The latest NHC forecast track, along with most of the computer models, have demonstrated a jog to the east in recent runs. That is good news for Gulf interests and even provides a little optimism for much of the Sunshine State.

However, even if Irma does miss a direct landfall with Florida, it looks like the storm could make landfall along the Georgia or Carolina coastlines. And chances are, while Irma will not be a Category 5 if it were to approach the southeast US Coast, it would very likely still be a major hurricane (Category 3 or stronger) when it ultimately makes landfall.

2017 Hurricane Center

You have ridden with the WAFB First Alert Team through this kind of scenario on numerous occasions over the years and we want to remind everyone that these forecasts are based on models, and models can and DO change. Of course, the WAFB First Alert Storm Team will continue to track all of the activity in the tropics. So stay with us on-air, online, and on our free WAFB 9News app, and make sure you have the WAFB First Alert Weather App as well.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.