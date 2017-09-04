Irma weakens slightly, still extremely dangerous; continues on path as one of 3 active hurricanes in Atlantic basin

Deadly and destructive Hurricane Irma, though weakened slightly, is still a dangerous Category 5 storm, as it heads for the Turks and Caicos Islands, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported Thursday morning.

At 10 a.m., the NHC reported Irma was located at 20.4° North, 69.7° West, or about 120 miles southeast of Grand Turk Island. Maximum sustained winds were 175 mph and it was moving west-northwest at 16 mph.

NEW: Winds down slightly in #Irma to 175 mph. No significant changes made to the forecast track. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/7IFG8foil0 — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) September 7, 2017

A storm surge watch has now been issued for the Florida peninsula from Jupiter Inlet southward and around the peninsula to Bonita Beach, including the Florida Keys. A hurricane watch has been issued for the Florida peninsula from Jupiter Inlet southward and around the peninsula to Bonita Beach, including the Florida Keys, Lake Okeechobee, and Florida Bay.

Here's a look at latest Watches/Warnings for #Irma, including new Hurricane Watch & Storm Surge Watch for South Florida. #FLwx pic.twitter.com/uecKYCfqCx — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) September 7, 2017

The storm has already killed several people and destroyed countless buildings throughout the Caribbean.

As Florida prepares for Hurricane Irma, the NHC is struggling to keep up with all of the latest developments in the Atlantic basin.

Tropical Storm Katia reached hurricane strength Wednesday afternoon and remains so Thursday morning as it moves little in the Bay of Campeche. At 10 a.m., Hurricane Katia was located at 21.6° North, 94.6° West, or about 195 miles north-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico. Maximum sustained winds were 80 mph and its movement was stationary.

NEW: Hurricane Katia remains stationary as of 10 AM w/ max winds of 80 mph. Landfall still expected in Mexico late Fri/early Sat. pic.twitter.com/kehLKvZOpV — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) September 7, 2017

Katia is the 11th named storm of the season. It will be of no threat to the US and is forecast to eventually make landfall in Mexico. The government of Mexico has issued a hurricane warning for the coast of Mexico from Cabo Rojo to Laguna Verde. It has also issued a tropical storm warning from north of Cabo Rojo to Rio Panuco and from south of Laguna Verde to Puerto Veracruz.

The storm is near Category 2 strength Thursday and is forecast to become a major hurricane (Category 3) by Friday. At 10 a.m., Jose was located at 14.9° North, 50.6° West, or about 715 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. Maximum sustained winds were 90 mph and it was moving west-northwest at 18 mph. A hurricane watch is in effect for Antigua and Barbuda. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Anguilla, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, Saba, and St. Eustatius.

However, the NHC's forecast and extended range forecast models suggest that Jose will stay out in the open Atlantic and will be of no threat to the US.

JUST IN: 10 AM advisory for #Jose shows max winds still at 90 mph. Forecast to be a major hurricane near N Leeward Islands by Sat. pic.twitter.com/cIoKdQiSPj — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) September 7, 2017

The latest NHC forecast track, along with most of the computer models, have demonstrated a jog to the east in recent runs. That is good news for Gulf interests and even provides a little optimism for much of the Sunshine State.

However, even if Irma does miss a direct landfall with Florida, it looks like the storm could make landfall along the Georgia or Carolina coastlines. And chances are, while Irma will not be a Category 5 if it were to approach the southeast US Coast, it would very likely still be a major hurricane (Category 3 or stronger) when it ultimately makes landfall.

You have ridden with the WAFB First Alert Team through this kind of scenario on numerous occasions over the years and we want to remind everyone that these forecasts are based on models, and models can and DO change. However, at this time, confidence is fairly good that Irma will turn north before getting far enough west to threaten Louisiana.

