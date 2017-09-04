Cold front moving into area should keep Cat. 4 Irma away from La., but nothing can be ruled out yet

There is only “one fly in the [weather] ointment” and that's multiple "bubblers" in the tropics.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is once again highlighting an area in the southern Bay of Campeche (SW Gulf), posting it with a 50 percent chance of tropical development over the next five days. Then there is Invest 94L, located in the central tropical Atlantic and that has been given an 80 percent chance of development by the end of the week. It seems likely that 94L could be named Jose by week's end.

But those two features hardly earn the well-deserved attention that Irma has gained over the past several days, and for good reason.

Irma is now a powerful Caregory 4 "buzzsaw" as she takes aim at the Leeward Islands - the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles. Irma is expected to pass near or north of the Leewards early Wednesday and then arrive somewhere in the vicinity of Cuba or the Bahamas by Friday and into Saturday.

JUST IN: #Irma now a Cat. 4 hurricane, forecast to be just shy of Cat. 5 near Leeward Islands & remain ~Cat. 4 next 5 days. #LAwx pic.twitter.com/0PvhAEkmEf — Steve Caparotta (@SteveWAFB) September 4, 2017

The latest NHC 5-day forecast track and cone certainly gives the impression that Irma is headed for the Gulf, and that has many of us very concerned.

2017 Hurricane Center

At this stage, movement into the eastern Gulf certainly can't be ruled out. However, the way things look right now, the same front that will slide through the WAFB area Tuesday and Wednesday should divert and deflect Irma on to a more northerly track. Unfortunately, that will put Florida under the gun. However, the front should effectively protect the central Gulf Coast from an Irma landfall if the pattern plays out as expected.

You have ridden with the WAFB First Alert Team through this kind of scenario on numerous occasions over the years and we want to remind everyone that these forecasts are based on models, and models can and DO change. However, at this time, confidence is fairly good that Irma will turn north before getting far enough west to threaten Louisiana.

