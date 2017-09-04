Cold front moving into area should keep Cat. 4 Irma away from La., but nothing can be ruled out yet

The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
Irma is a powerful Caregory 4 "buzzsaw" as she takes aim at the Leeward Islands - the northern islands of the Lesser Antilles.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Monday, September 4.More >>
Only Scrooge could find ways to complain about this past Labor Day weekend. Here's hoping that you had at an opportunity to take advantage of the dry weather!More >>
The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating several individuals responsible for numerous burglaries in the parish.More >>
While the rain from Hurricane Harvey has finally stopped falling, work for the American Red Cross is just getting started as they work to provide food, shelter, and comfort to those affected. The Red Cross is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma and is making initial preparations in case the U.S. is threatened.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.More >>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
