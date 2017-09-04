Cooler, drier weather on the way for much of WAFB viewing area

Only Scrooge could find ways to complain about this past Labor Day weekend. Here's hoping that you had at an opportunity to take advantage of the dry weather!

You have likely seen that we have a cold front headed our way in the next day or so. It will deliver scattered rains during the latter half of Tuesday and into a good bit of Wednesday. Not to worry though, our WAFB First Alert Forecast has rain chances running and only about 40 percent for the 24-hour window between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday afternoon, so many WAFB neighborhoods will stay dry, and even if you do get some rain, it certainly won't amount to much. You can plan for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder over the period, but we really don't anticipate any strong-to-severe storms. In addition, most of us can expect 0.1" of rain or less.

Expect a morning start on Tuesday around 70° to the lower 70°s for the Capital City region under fair skies. Into the afternoon, we anticipate highs reaching the upper 80°s and rain chances for Tuesday afternoon running at about 30 percent or so.

Rain chances should remain around 30 to 40 percent through much of the day on Wednesday before tapering off into Wednesday evening. Wednesday morning again will start off with temperatures around 70° to the lower 70°s for the Red Stick, but the afternoon will be noticeably cooler with a high only in the lower 80°s.

And then here comes the REAL weather payoff: plenty of sunshine through the work week and a forecast that stays both dry and comfortable through the upcoming weekend. Once the front moves through, not only will we enjoy lower humidity, but morning starts for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be down in the upper 50°s to lower 60°s for much of the WAFB viewing area, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80°s.

Nearly perfect!

