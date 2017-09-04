Officials seeking suspects accused of burglarizing churches, school in Pointe Coupee Parish

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating several individuals responsible for numerous burglaries in the parish.

Officials say over the past week or so, several churches and a school have been burglarized. Items such as TVs and other electronics have been stolen. One of the churches that was burglarized four times, officials say.

The most recent burglary occurred during the early morning hours of Saturday, September 2. The criminal investigations division believes these burglaries are connected. Anyone with information should call the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-694-3737.

