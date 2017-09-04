Eye on Entertainment: Monday, September 4, 2017

The “Boss” is born to run through February and the short life of the late rapper Notorious B.I.G. unfolds in a new TV documentary.

NOTORIOUS

A new documentary about the Notorious B.I.G. aims to show viewers the late rapper’s human side.

Wife and mother of Chris Wallace, also known as “Biggie Smalls” chronicle his life story during a three-hour biography that debuts Monday night on A&E.

The rapper’s mother said she didn’t fall in love with her son’s music until after his untimely death.

“I never embrace him as an artist because I never knew him as an artist,” said Voletta Wallace, Notorious B.I.G’s mother. “I knew Christopher as my son. A son that I loved.”

The documentary also features appearances by Jay-Z, Sean “Diddy” Combs and members of rap group Junior Mafia.

SCI-FI

Theatergoers have the rest of this week to relive “Close Encounters of the Third Kind.” The Steven Spielberg sci-fi thriller celebrates its 40th anniversary with a week-long re-release through September 10.

This is the first Labor Day weekend in a quarter century that Hollywood failed to issue a major nationwide release.

THE BOSS

“The Boss” is a hot ticket on Broadway.

Seats instantly sold out for Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming one-man show, prompting him to extend his run through February 3.

“Springsteen on Broadway” opens October 12.

