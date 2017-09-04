Red Cross continues to offer training opportunities while keeping an eye on Irma

The 2017 hurricane season is upon us. WAFB's Hurricane Tracking Center is always filled with helpful links and lots of information to keep your family safe during any kind of storm.More >>
While the rain from Hurricane Harvey has finally stopped falling, work for the American Red Cross is just getting started as they work to provide food, shelter, and comfort to those affected. The Red Cross is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma and is making initial preparations in case the U.S. is threatened.More >>
LSU is asking people who visit Mike VII’s cage to not go near the glass with any animals - live or stuffed.More >>
A body has been found in the Mississippi River near Plaquemine. The body was recovered by workers on a tugboat who spotted it in the water Monday morning.More >>
MONDAY: Mostly sunny - mainly dry; only 10% rain; a high of 89°
MONDAY NIGHT: A few clouds - a low of 71°
TUESDAY: Sun/cloud mix - scattered showers/storms (30%); a high of 87°
The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
Multiple agencies are investigating after an infant was run over in Perry County Sunday night.More >>
A St. Louis area mom is being applauded on social media for her donation to flood victims in Texas.More >>
The 1-year-old died at the hospital after suffering stab wounds, which police say were inflicted by her mother.More >>
A George County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the body of a young child along Highway 26 West early Monday morning.More >>
