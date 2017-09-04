Red Cross continues to offer training opportunities while keeping an eye on Irma

While the rain from Hurricane Harvey has finally stopped falling, work for the American Red Cross is just getting started as they work to provide food, shelter, and comfort to those affected.

The Red Cross is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma and is making initial preparations in case the U.S. is threatened. While the path Irma will take is still uncertain, residents should keep a close eye on it so they can be prepared as well.

As part of their preparations, the Red Cross is offering sessions to train volunteers. Classes offered are as follows:

Client Casework Workshop covers the full cycle of casework and recovery planning assistance to those affected

covers the full cycle of casework and recovery planning assistance to those affected Disaster Assessment introduces the tasks and responsibilities of disaster assessment responders on a disaster relief operation

introduces the tasks and responsibilities of disaster assessment responders on a disaster relief operation ERV Bootcamp prepares responders to operate an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) and its equipment safely and effectively to meet feeding and other service needs of people affected by disaster. Each offering is limited to the first 20 participants.

prepares responders to operate an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) and its equipment safely and effectively to meet feeding and other service needs of people affected by disaster. Each offering is limited to the first 20 participants. Logistics: An Overview is a course that covers the skills, abilities, and knowledge needed by logistics volunteers

is a course that covers the skills, abilities, and knowledge needed by logistics volunteers Psychological First Aid provides a framework for understanding the factors that affect stress responses in disaster relief workers and those they serve

a framework for understanding the factors that affect stress responses in disaster relief workers and those they serve Shelter Fundamentals introduces the guidelines and procedures for setting up, running, and closing a shelter during disasters

Training classes are available at the Red Cross office in Baton Rouge, located at 4655 Sherwood Commons Blvd. Dates and times are as follows:

Monday, Sept. 4, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. is Psychological First Aid

Tuesday, Sept. 5, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. is Shelter Fundamentals, 1 - 5 p.m. is Client Casework Workshop, 6 - 9 p.m. is Logistics: An Overview

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. is Logistics: An Overview, 1 - 4 p.m. is Psychological First Aid, 6 - 9 p.m. is Disaster Assessment

Thursday, Sept. 7, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. is Disaster Assessment, 5 - 9 p.m. is Client Casework Workshop

Friday, Sept. 8, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. is Disaster Assessment, 1 - 4 p.m. is Client Casework Workshop, 6 - 8:30 p.m. is Logistics: An Overview

Saturday, Sept. 9, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. is ERV (Emergency Response Vehicle) Bootcamp*

*ERV Bootcamp is limited to the first 20 participants

Volunteers can choose which class to attend based on their schedules.

Those interested in volunteering should contact Jodi Tolliver at Jodi.Tolliver@redcross.org, or show up at any of the above classes.

For questions about volunteering, call 800-229-8191 ext. 3130.

